These Players Can Open In Rohit Sharma's Absence

Rohit Sharma is set to miss the final and fifth Test match against England due to Covid so the opener spot in India's Test batting order has opened up. Based on reports, either Hanuma Vihari or Srikar Bharat have the chance to open the match.

Hanuma Vihari had opened at the MCG previously, and he scored 8 and 13. But he spent 80 minutes with the bat in the first innings and over an hour in the second, helping to see off the new ball and garnering the plaudits of then-Indian captain Virat Kohli.

But, based on recent form, it might be KS Bharat, who excelled with the bat in both of his appearances in the warm-up match against Leicestershire. Batting at No. 7, the 28-year-old stayed undefeated on 70 in the first innings, before scoring a spirited 43 in the second.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Bharat started for India and had a 62-run opening wicket partnership with Shubman Gill. Bharat played 209 balls in both innings (111 in the first and 98 in the second), and he seemed comfortable against Leicestershire.