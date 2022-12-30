These Overseas Players Earned More Than 100 Crore From IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the richest Twenty20 tournaments in the world, providing opportunities for young players to showcase their abilities. Most cricket players show interest in playing in the IPL. The IPL 2023 mega auction was a terrific auction for a few teams, who aced their strategies on the table, while some failed to deliver on the expected grounds. Sam Curran becomes the costliest player in IPL history. In the IPL mega auction, Punjab Kings paid 18.50 crores for Sam Curran.

Speaking of IPL earnings, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has surpassed MS Dhoni as the highest-earning player in IPL history. MS Dhoni of the Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma of the Mumbai Indians are two of the most successful leaders in IPL history. And it's no surprise that Dhoni and Rohit are the top two moneymakers in the cash-rich T20 competition.

According to Moneyball, Rohit Sharma earned 178.6 crores in the IPL, while MS Dhoni earned 176.84 crores. Apart from Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir, and Shikhar Dhawan were in the top ten list. Sunil Narine and AB De Villiers were two overseas players in the top ten with IPL earnings of more than 100 crores.

Top ten IPL player's earnings:

1) Rohit Sharma - 178.6 cr

2) MS Dhoni - 176.84 cr

3) Virat Kohli - 173.2 cr

4) Suresh Raina - 110 cr

5) Ravindra Jadeja - 109 cr

6) Sunil Narine - 107.2 cr

7) Ab De villiers - 102.5 cr

8) Gautam Gambhir - 94.62 cr

9) Shikhar Dhawan - 91.8 cr

10) Dinesh Karthik - 86.92 cr