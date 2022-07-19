These Memes on Virat Kohli Will Leave you ROFL

Virat Kohli, a cricketing legend, has become the Indian Cricket team's mainstay at times. He used to score centuries and make India win the most difficult situations. However, the former captain has been facing rough days in his career. Since 2019, Kohli has not scored a century. Kohli fans were eagerly waiting for his 71st century. Kohli even failed with the bat in the recent series against England.

Several cricket analysts say that Kohli has had his fair share of opportunities and that it is time for him to return to domestic cricket and work on his weaknesses. Kapil Dev recently stated that if a veteran player like R Ashwin can be pulled from the squad, so can Virat Kohli. Several past and current cricketers, though, have spoken out in support of Kohli. Kohli has received support from Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, and Kevin Pietersen, among others.

Meanwhile, following Kohli's dismissal in the third One-Day International, a section of Indian supporters ruthlessly mocked him on social media. Let's take a look at some of the memes about Virat Kohli's bat struggles.

Also Read: Andhra Premier League Winners List and Prize Money

#INDvsEND



Today also no 71st century for #ViratKohli𓃵 😏



Viral as soon as he enters the ground: pic.twitter.com/aFQ3R6TpQm — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) July 17, 2022