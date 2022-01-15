These Indian Cricketers Will be Dropped From Sri Lanka Test Series

Sunil Gavaskar believes Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will be dropped from India's Test squad for the forthcoming series against Sri Lanka

Pujara and Rahane have struggled with the bat for a long time. The two senior batsmen were similarly found lacking during the Test series against South Africa, with each only scoring 50 runs once in six innings.

"Not just Rahane, but after Shreyas Iyer hit a century in his maiden test against New Zealand, I believe two places may become available. Both Pujara and Rahane are likely to be left out of the lineup for the Sri Lanka series."

"Both Iyer and Vihari will play, but it remains to be seen who will play at No. 3, whether Hanuma Vihari will replace Pujara at No. 3 and Shreyas Iyer will replace Rahane at No. 5. But I believe two changes will occur in the Sri Lanka series, and these are the two changes," said Sunil Gavaskar

Also Read: Hyderabad, Chenniyin Share The Spoils At Fatorda

Vihari and Iyer have already proven themselves with impressive recent performances. While the former battled the Proteas at the Wanderers, the latter struck a century on debut against the Kiwis.