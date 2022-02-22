These CSK Players Will Definitely Find A Place in Playing XI For IPL 2022

The Chennai Super Kings team is one of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League. Most cricket fans even liked MS Dhoni's CSK auction plan. Without a doubt, CSK will again be the favorite team in IPL 2022.

It is known that after the new players' entry, every team has to try new combinations. Coming to CSK, Dhoni's experience will help a lot for the team.

With IPL regulations allowing just four foreign players to participate in a game, who will be CSK's foreign stars? Here are the two players who might be in the playing XI

Devon Conway:

Devon Conway, the New Zealand top-order hitter, was most likely chosen because he could open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. Conway, the left-handed batsman, would benefit CSK by not allowing bowlers to settle.

Dwayne Bravo:

He has been a member of the CSK family for many years. He is familiar with the culture, which is advantageous. He not only mentors emerging international players, but he is also a match-winner. He has the ability to win games with both the bat and the ball. He appears to be a lock for a spot in CSK's starting XI.