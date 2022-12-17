These Artists to Perform at FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: After a month of tough football action, the stage is set for a finale match between Argentina vs France game on Sunday, December 18. All eyes will be on renowned striker Lionel Messi, who has stated that this will be his final appearance on football's biggest stage, and French wonder Kylian Mbappe, who is aiming for his second World Cup title in a row.

Before the high-octane match, an amazing closing ceremony will enthrall spectators and those watching from home at Doha's Lusail Stadium.

Here are the full details regarding the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony:

Closing Ceremony Date: December 18

Closing Ceremony Time: 16:00 local / 6:30 PM IST / 8:00 ET / 13:00 GMT / 00:00 (December 19) AEDT

Closing Ceremony Venue: Lusail Stadium

Closing ceremony Performers:

According to reports, Nigerian-American rapper Davido will play "Hayya Hayya (Better Together)," one of the songs featured on this year's World Cup soundtrack at the closing ceremony. Nora Fatehi, an Indian actress and musician, is also expected to take part. She is expected to perform either the FIFA official anthem or a Bollywood song at the closing ceremony.

Ozuna, a Puerto Rican musician, is also slated to perform his song 'Arhbo' with French-Congolese rapper Gims. The song may be found on the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack. Meanwhile, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, according to sources, will likely feature in music videos.

FIFA has not yet announced the whole list for the closing ceremony.

Where to watch the Closing ceremony?

India - TV: Sports18 and Sports18 HD, Online: JioCinema

United States - TV: FOX, Telemundo, Online: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada - TV: CTV, TSN, Online: TSN app

United Kingdom -TV: BBC One, Online: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Argentina vs France Match Date, Time and Head to Head Records