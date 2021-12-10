There Can't Be Two White Ball Captains Then What About Women's Team, Asks Netizens

The run-machine Virat Kohli was sacked from the ODI captaincy on Wednesday and replaced by Rohit Sharma as the full-time captain.

Fans trolled the BCCI and questioned why the selectors had removed Virat Kohli. After a day, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly spoke about why the BCCI had removed Virat.

Ganguly stated that the BCCI had asked Virat Kohli not to step down as a T20 captain, but he refused. Selectors thought that it was not right to have two captains for the white-ball format, so they announced Rohit Sharma as the captain.

Following Sourav Ganguly's comments, fans once again chastised the BCCI for their double standards. Ganguly stated that the BCCI cannot have two white ball captains, but the women's ODI team is led by Mithali Raj, and the T20 team is led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Netizens are questioning whether a women's team can have two captains in the white-ball format but not a men's team.