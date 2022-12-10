Thank You For Your Memories: Fans Troll Shikhar Dhawan After Another Poor Show For India

The Indian squad suffered an early setback in the third One-Day International against Bangladesh as veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan was sent back to the pavilion after yet another poor score. After being caught in front by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the fifth over of the contest, the southpaw had to make the long journey back to the Indian dressing room.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is going through a lean patch, has let his supporters down again. The experienced cricketer got out for three runs after a close LBW decision by the third umpire. Dhawan has now failed to reach double digits in the series, his lowest score in an ODI series to record. After another poor performance by the senior Indian player, Indian fans trolled Dhawan on Twitter.

Here are the reactions:

Happy retirement Dhawan. pic.twitter.com/2CL9Ss8Al5 — Cricket & Football Master (@Master__Cricket) December 10, 2022

Thank you very much @SDhawan25 it was great to have you in team Happy retirement — Viraj (@Viraj23665579) December 10, 2022

High time, India should look beyond Dhawan.

Time to give Rutu, Kishan, Washington Sundar,Gill consistent chances in ODIs. #INDvsBAN — cosmonova (@shubhcaptures) December 10, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan Fails Again ! Till when can we keep out Talent and fearlessness of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw for this guy !

Dhawan averages 34.40 with SR of 74.21 in 2022. This because of his performances vs Zimbabwe and West Indies. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/FN69tPQ6eb — shashank singh (@shashank_singh2) December 10, 2022

Dhawan poor form Continues#INDvsBAN — Ro45Addict ❤️ (@Careofdaya) December 10, 2022