Thank You For Your Memories: Fans Troll Shikhar Dhawan After Another Poor Show For India

Dec 10, 2022, 13:24 IST
Shikhar Dhawan - Sakshi Post

The Indian squad suffered an early setback in the third One-Day International against Bangladesh as veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan was sent back to the pavilion after yet another poor score. After being caught in front by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the fifth over of the contest, the southpaw had to make the long journey back to the Indian dressing room.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is going through a lean patch, has let his supporters down again. The experienced cricketer got out for three runs after a close LBW decision by the third umpire. Dhawan has now failed to reach double digits in the series, his lowest score in an ODI series to record. After another poor performance by the senior Indian player, Indian fans trolled Dhawan on Twitter.

Here are the reactions:

