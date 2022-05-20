Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu Enters Semifinals
PV Sindhu defeated reigning world champion, Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open 2022, on Friday by 21-15, 20-22, and 21-13.
With this victory, she also keeps India's medal hopes alive, as she advanced to her fourth consecutive BWF semi-final following the Swiss Open, Korea Open, and Badminton Asia Championships, and also confirmed a bronze medal.
She will face Olympic champion Chen Yufei in the semi-finals tomorrow at Bangkok's Impact Arena. Following the completion of the Thomas Cup, the Indian shuttlers remained in Thailand for the Thailand Open 2022.
Also Read: IPL 2022 Playoff Possibilities
SUPER SINDHU 🙇♂️👑@Pvsindhu1 enters semifinals of #ThailandOpen2022 in style after defeating reigning world champion 🇯🇵's Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 in the quarter finals 😍
Well done champ! 👏#BWFWorldTour#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/084Y0lp9NU
— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 20, 2022