Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu Enters Semifinals

PV Sindhu defeated reigning world champion, Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open 2022, on Friday by 21-15, 20-22, and 21-13.

With this victory, she also keeps India's medal hopes alive, as she advanced to her fourth consecutive BWF semi-final following the Swiss Open, Korea Open, and Badminton Asia Championships, and also confirmed a bronze medal.

She will face Olympic champion Chen Yufei in the semi-finals tomorrow at Bangkok's Impact Arena. Following the completion of the Thomas Cup, the Indian shuttlers remained in Thailand for the Thailand Open 2022.

