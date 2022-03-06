Thai Police Reveal New Details About Shane Warne's Death

Thai police allegedly discovered "bloodstains" on the floor of Warne's room and bath towels while examining the villa where the legendary Australian cricketer died

Doctors at the Thai International Hospital confirmed the cricketer's death on Friday night after friends sought to save him in his villa hours earlier.

On Sunday, skynews.com.au quoted Thai media as saying that the "Thai police had found blood on the floor and bath towels in the room where Warne was staying.

"A large amount of blood was found in the room. When CPR was started, the deceased had coughed up liquid and was bleeding," Satit Polpinit, a commander of the local provincial police, told Thai media.

Warne had "visited a doctor concerning his heart," according to Koh Samui's Bo Phut police station superintendent Yuttana Sirisomba, and they have ruled out treating his death as suspicious.

Also Read: Indian Actors Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar Mourn Shane Warne's Death, Check Tweets

Warne and his friends were said to have visited the popular Thai island of Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand.

According to authorities, one of Warne's friends discovered the Australian icon unconscious at 5 p.m. While waiting for an ambulance, Warne's friends began CPR on him.

Later, Warne's management issued a brief statement confirming his death. Warne's family has asked for his body to be returned to Australia as soon as possible.