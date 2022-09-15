Tennis Great Roger Federer to Retire After Laver Cup in London

Tennis great Roger Federer will retire from top-level tennis after next week’s Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion broke the news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The 41-year-old tennis player has not played since Wimbledon 2021. Federer is regarded by many as the best player ever to wield a racket. Spain's Rafael Nadal with 22 majors, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic, with 21, have more men's Grand Slam singles titles than Federer.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries,” Federer wrote in his social media post.

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old,” he said.

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it's time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” he added.

Federer reigned the men’s tennis court after winning his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. He has undergone three knee operations in the last two years.

The Swiss tennis great made professional debut aged 16 in 1988. He won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2003. He is ending his career with a record total of eight men's singles victories at the All England Club.

