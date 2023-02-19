Telugu Warriors beat Kerala Strikers in Third Game of Celebrity Cricket League 2023 

The Celebrity Cricket League 2023 is Reloaded and had a scintillating performance by Telugu Warriors who won a keenly contested match with Kerala Strikers and won by 64 runs in Match 3. Telugu Warriors dominated the game right from the start. Telugu Warriors scored 148 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in their 1st innings, chasing which, Kerala Strikers scored 98 runs for 5 wickets conceding a lead of 50 runs.Telugu Warriors in their second innings scored 119 runs for 4 wickets setting a target of 170 runs, chasing which Kerala Strikers fell short by 64 runs. The game was entertaining and showcased some amazing performances from both teams.

Match 3: Kerala Strikers Vs Telugu Warriors

Toss: Kerala Strikers won the toss and elected to Field

Tollywood Superstar Venkatesh was present at the game to cheer the Telugu Warriors along with the team and other actresses and influencers adding to the Glamour.

Highlights:

1st Innings Telugu Warriors: Telugu Warriors scored 148 Runs for 2 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs

Captain Akhil Akkinenitop scored with 85 Runsin 45 balls with 9 sixes and 5 boundaries, along with his opening partner Prince adding 45 runsfor 131 runs opening partnership.

In reply:

1st Innings Kerala Strikers: Kerala Strikers scored 98 Runsfor 5 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs conceding a lead of 50 Runs to Telugu Warriors. Wicket Keeper,Rajeev Pillai top scored with 38 runs. Prince from Telugu Warriors was the standout bowler claiming 4 wickets for 18 runs in the allotted 2 overs.

In the 2nd Innings

2nd Innings Telugu Warriors: Telugu Warriors scored 119 Runs for 4 wickets in the allotted 10 Overs setting a Target of 170runs to win for Kerala Strikers.Captain Akhiltop scored with65 runs from 19 balls.

In reply: Requiring 170 Runs to win

2nd Innings Karnataka Strikers: Karnataka Strikers played a fighting inning scoring 105 runs for 6 wickets in their allotted 10 overs. Rajeev Pillai top scored with 38 runs. Thaman from Telugu Warriors took 3 wickets for 12 runs in his allotted 2 overs.

Result: Winners: Telugu Warriors beat Karnataka Strikers by 64 runs.

Man of the match: Akhil Akkineni (Telugu Warriors).

The league has Parleas the Title Sponsor for CCL 2023 and A23 – a skill-based gaming platform- as this season’s Presenting Sponsor.

According to Mr. Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Founder & Managing Director of Celebrity Cricket League, “We are delighted to bring back the Reimagined, Refreshed, and Reloaded edition of Celebrity Cricket League 2023. This season offers More Cricket, More Celebrities, and More Fun for the visitors with the new format of a T20 with 2 innings of 10 overs per team. We are excited at the response to the first 2 games and look forward to more excitement in the rest of the games.”

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh is leading Mumbai Heroes, Punjab De Sher captain is actor Sonu Sood, Bhojpuri Dabanggs has actor Manoj Tiwari as their captain, actor Jisshu Sengupta is leading Bengal Tigers, Karnataka Bulldozers will be led by actor Kiccha Sudeep, Telugu Warriors is headed by actor Akhil Akkineni, Kerala Strikers has actor Kunchacko Boban as their captain and actor Aarya is captain of Chennai Rhinos.

The matches will be telecasted live and exclusively across the ZEE TV network on 6 different channels.

All 19 Games of CCL are to be telecasted on Zee Anmol Cinema, 4 League Matches of the home team, and 2 Semis + 1 Final in their respective Regional language Commentary.Matches of Mumbai Heroes will be telecasted on & Pictures Hindi, PTC Punjab will telecast matches of Punjab De Sher, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Thirai, Zee Pichar, Zee Biskope, Zee Bangla will telecast matches of Telugu Warriors, Chennai Rhinos, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Bengal Tigers and matches of Kerala Strikers will be telecasted on Flowers TV.

CCL 2023 is all set to thrill cricket and movie fans alike in its new season – Reimagined, Refreshing, and Reloaded!

Fasten your seatbelts for more Fun!! To plan your next 4 weekends refer to the match schedule enclosed herewith. The next matches are at Jaipur on the 25th& 26th of February 2023.

---