Telugu State Girls Win Gold, Silver, And Bronze Medals In 100M Hurdles At National Federation Cup Championship

Telangana women athlete Agasara Nandini secured gold in the 100m hurdles final race in 13.97 seconds at the Federation Cup National Under-20 Athletics Championship, which was held in Gujarat. On the other hand, Jeevanji Deepthi clinched silver, while Andhra Pradesh girl Kunja Rajitha won bronze in the same event.

With this, Nandini qualified for the World Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Colombia from 1 to 6 August. Deepti finished second in the 100m final in 12.17 seconds. Rajitha finished the 400m final race in 56.32 seconds and placed third. Nandini, Deepthi, and Rajitha trained with coach Nagpuri Ramesh at Gatchibauli Stadium in Hyderabad.

