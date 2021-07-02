Telugu Players in Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Nomination List

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has nominated World Rapid Chess Champion Koneru Humpy for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

The 34-year-old Humpy, who is currently ranked third in the world, has qualified for next year's FIDE Women's Candidates event. She is also a member of the Indian team that won the Online Chess Olympiad in 2020.

Vidit S Gujrathi, B Adhiban, S P Sethuraman, M R Lalith Babu, Bhakti Kulkarni, and Padmini Rout were nominated for the Arjuna award, according to the AICF honorary secretary, Bharat Singh Chauhan.

In the Badminton category, Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth have been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award by the Badminton Association of India (BAI). HS Prannoy, Pranav Jerry Chopra, and Sameer Gupta have been nominated for the Arjuna Award by BAI.