Telugu Archer Surekha Jyothi Bags Three Silver Medals At World Championship

A Telugu archer, Vennam Surekha Jyothi, finished her World Archery Championship journey by winning three silver medals at the Sports Arena in South Dakota, USA. She is the first Indian woman to win three silver medals in a row.

Surekha lost the 15-arrow final 144-146 against Columbian giant and World No.1 Sara Lopez after earning silver medals in the Compound team and mixed events.

"I'm overjoyed and thrilled to have won three silver medals in a World Championship. Unfortunately, unlike the recurve event, compound events are not considered Olympic events in archery. If only it had been an Olympic competition! Nonetheless, I am delighted and pleased that I was able to bring home trophies for my nation. Yes, it hurts when your accomplishments are not recognized, "said Surekha

In her career, she won six World Championship medals (four silver and two bronze), two Asian Games medals (silver and bronze), and seven World Cup medals (three silver and four bronze).

Surekha, who was born in Challapalli village, Krishna district began her journey into the world of sports and games at the age of three, when she began swimming.

Surekha may not be able to enjoy her victory right away because she will be competing in the Nationals in Jharkhand. "But I will attempt to fit in a day or two to visit my parents," said Surekha, whose main goal is to win gold at the Asian Games next year. Surekha credits her success to her trainers, J. Rama Rao and Jeevan Jyothi Singh Teja.