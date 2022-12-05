Telangana's Trisha Selected For Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the maiden U-19 Women's World Cup, which will commence on January 14, 2023. Shafali Verma who made her international debut in 2019, will lead the Women in Blue in the tournament's inaugural edition.

Richa Ghosh, a wicket-keeper batter who has previously played 42 matches for the senior squad, is also in the squad, while teenage Phenom Shweta Sherawat, who led the Indian team against New Zealand, has been named vice-captain. She has performed admirably in a number of domestic events, and she was the leading run-scorer in the just-finished U19 Challenger Trophy.

Many young players were selected for India's squad. On this list, G. Trisha, who hails from the Telangana district also gets placed in the squad

India Squad For Women's U-19 World Cup:

Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

Standby players:

Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree

