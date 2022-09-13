Telangana's Naveen, TN's Sabeena Win 31st National Tenpin Bowling Championships

Naveen Siddam of Telangana & Sabeena Athica of Tamil Nadu won National Titles at the ARC 31st National Tenpin Bowling Championships, which concluded today at Amoeba, Church Street, Bangalore.

In Men’s category, fourth seeded Naveen Siddam of Telangana won his maiden Title defeating defending champion Akaash Ashok Kumar of Karnataka (483 - 457) by 26 pins.

In the Women’s category, 2nd seeded Sabeena Athica of TamilNadu won her 12th National Title defeating Judy Alban of Karnataka (273 - 261) by 12 pins.

Earlier in the day, in the stepladder round, played based on cumulative pinfall of two games, in Match 1 of Men’s category, 4th placed Naveen Siddam (TEL) defeated 3rd placed Parvez Ahmed (KAR) (416 - 361) by 55 pins. And in Match 2, he went on to defeat Shabbir Dhankot (TN) (373 – 350) by 23 pins.

In Match 1 of the stepladder round of Women’s category 4th placed Anuradha Sarda of Delhi defeated 3rd placed Preemal J (KAR) (342 – 264) by 78 pins. In Match 2 of stepladder round 2nd seeded Sabeena Athica of TamilNadu defeated Anuradha Sarda (363 – 335) by 28 pins and moved to Championship match.

In Men’s category after 32 games, after Round 3, Akaash Ashok Kumar (KAR) finished at top of the table (6645 pinfall and 207.66 average) followed by Shabbir Dhankot (TN) (6562 pinfall and average of 205.06). Naveen Siddam (TEL) (6239 pinfall and average of 194.97) and Parvez Ahmed (KAR) (6158 pinfall and average of 192.44) finished at 3rd and 4th positions, respectively.

In Women’s category Judy Alban (KAR) finished at the top spot (3375 pins at 168.75 average) after 20 games after Round 2, followed by Defending Champion Sabeena Athica (3240 pinfall & 162 average). Preemal J of Karnataka (3207 pinfall and 160.35 average) and Anuradha Sarda of Delhi (3123 pinfall & 156.15 average) finished at 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Special Prizes:

Most promising player: Aniket Vaghela of Gujarat

Maximum number of scores above 225 (Men’s category): Shabbir Dhankot (TN) - 8

Maximum number of scores above 200 (Women’s category): Suchetana Mohanta (WB) – 2

Highest Block of 6 Games (Men’s category): Akaash Ashok Kumar (KAR) - 1315

Highest Block of 6 Games (Women’s category): Judy Alban (KAR) - 1050