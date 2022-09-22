Telangana Sports Minister to Review Uppal Stadium Arrangements for India-Australia Match in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chaos was created at the Gymkhana ground over the tickets. As the ticket sales began people rushed to the counters resulting in a stampede. As the situation was out of control police did a lathi charge. In this incident, four people were injured, and a few were unconscious including policemen.

Minister for Excise, Sports, Tourism, and Culture Dr. V. Srinivas Goud will conduct a review meeting with government officials and HCA members on the arrangements to be made for the scheduled cricket Match in Uppal stadium at 3.00 PM, today (22.09.2022).

Earlier, Minister Srinivas Goud underlined that they will not accept the sale of black tickets under any circumstances. He advocated making the tickets available to fans in accordance with HCA standards.

It is worth noting that, after three years Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is hosting the International match. In the three-match T20I series the third T20I match is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 25. On September 15, the tickets were live on the Paytm app but they were sold in minutes.

For offline tickets, People throng the Gymkhana grounds. To get the tickets people were standing in queues from wee hours. As the ticket counters were opened a large crowd thronged into counters resulting in a stampede.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Resort to Lathicharge at Gymkhana Grounds Over Tickets