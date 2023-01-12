Telangana’s Akula Seerja, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra Enters World Table Tennis Championship Finals

Telangana's Sreeja Akula, Achanta Sharath Kamal, and Manika Batra qualified for the singles events of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals in May after overcoming strong challenges in the Round-of-16 matches of the Asian WTTC Continental Stage 2023 tournament.

Sreeja upset world No. 21 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei 4-3 (11-2, 5-11, 2-11, 5-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-8) to qualify for the WTTC Finals, which begin on May 20, while world No. 47 Sharath Kamal defeated Iran's Ahmadian Amin 13-11, 11-3, 10-12, 11-7, 11-6.

Manika Batra defeated Hong Kong's Zhu Chengzhu 13-11, 11-9, 11-6, and 11-8 in the pre-quarterfinals to secure her berth.

Manika and G. Sathiyan also qualified for the WTTC Finals in the mixed doubles event, defeating Hiroto Shinozuka and Miyuu of Japan in the pre-quarters 11-9, 12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 11-7.

