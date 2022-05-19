Telangana Girl Nikhat Zareen Creates History

India's Nikhat Zareen wins gold at the Women's World Boxing Championship and defeated Thailand contender in the 52 kg final. The Telangana boxer outpunched her Thai opponent to earn a unanimous 5-0 victory. With this win, Nizamabad-born boxer Zareen became only the fifth Indian boxer to win the world title.

With Zareen's victory, India concludes their IBA World Boxing Championship campaign with one gold and two bronze medals (Manisha Moun in 57kg and Parveen Hooda in 63kg).

The other Indian women who have won the crown are Six-time champion M.C. Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny R.L. and Lekha K.C.

India last won a global championship in 2018, when Mary became a six-time winner in Delhi. In all, India has won 10 gold, eight silver, and 21 bronze medals in the 12 World Championships.