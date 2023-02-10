Teams Participating in Formula E Race in Hyderabad

Formula E race Hyderabad: The stage is set for the Indian debut ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race on Saturday at the Hyderabad E-Prix Racetrack alongside Hussain Sagar Lake. All of the vehicles are electric and run on a 250kW battery. They have top speeds of up to 280km/h. Furthermore, when racing at full speed, the automobiles' noise levels exceed just 80 dB. These vehicles employ hybrid tyres and are built to last the whole race and in all weather situations.

Hyderabadis will be witnessing India’s first-ever Formula E race on a 2.8-km track, which features a total of 18 turns. 11 teams and 22 drivers participate in the race. A total of 20,000 spectators might present to cheer the teams

Here are the teams that participate in the Formula E

Avalanche Andretti Formula E

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

NEOM McLaren Formula E Team

Envision Racing, Jaguar TCS Racing

Mahindra Racing, DS Penske

Nissan Formula E Team

Maserati MSG Racing

NIO 333 Racing

ABT CUPRA Formula E Team

