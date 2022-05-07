Team India's Tour of West Indies Schedule Out, Rohit Sharma Captain

After the Indian Premier League, concludes, Rohit Sharma's led Team India will have a long journey ahead of them. India's tour of the West Indies has been finalized, with the Men in Blue scheduled to play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is against the Caribbean side beginning on July 22.

Three ODIs will be played at Queens Park Oval on July 22,24, and 27 and the 5 T20Is will be played on July 29, August 1, 2, 6, and 7. Earlier the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's tour schedule for South Africa, Ireland, and England.

India's Schedule after the IPL 2022:

India vs South Africa T20Is: June 9-June 19

Ireland vs India T20Is: June 26-28

England vs India 5th Test: July 1-5

England vs India T20Is: July 7-10

England vs India ODIs: July 12-17

West Indies vs India: July 22- August 7