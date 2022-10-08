Team India Warm-Up Matches Schedule Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma and his team departed for Australia on Thursday, October 6, and started training there. The Men in Blue will play four warm-up matches before beginning their World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Currently, the Men in Blue were in Perth, where they will play two warmup matches against Western Australia XI on the 10th and 13th of October at 4 p.m., followed by the two pre-scheduled warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma felt that they required two extra matches to acclimate to the conditions in Australia.

Schedule and timings of Team India's practice and Warm-up matches in Perth:

Warm-up matches of the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup:



India vs WA X1 on Oct 10th.

India vs WA X1 on Oct 12th.

India vs AUS on Oct 17th.

Then comes the crucial tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

