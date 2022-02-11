Team India U-19 Vice Captain Shaikh Rasheed Likely To Meet AP CM YS Jagan

VISAKHAPATNAM AIRPORT: India has won the Under-19 World Cup title for the fifth time where Team India’s vice-captain Sheikh Rashid batted amazingly in the matches especially in the final where he was impressed with a score of 50 runs. Sheikh Rashid, the vice-captain of the Indian cricket under-19 team, said that he would meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the 15th of this month as a courtesy call.

Rashid, who was attending a congratulatory program by the BCCI in Ahmedabad, reached Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday and is headed for Vizianagaram.

Speaking to Sakshi at the airport, the Andhra Pradesh cricket player stated that it was a great experience to have played in the Under-19 World Cup. The entire Andhra team has already left for Thiruvananthapuram to play in the Ranji matches which are starting in another week, he revealed.

Rashid said that he was not playing in the first match of the current Ranji Trophy. However, he would meet the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and take his blessings then directly head to Thiruvananthapuram and play in the second match.

He was going to practice at the ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram as of now and took a taxi after finishing his interview with Sakshi.

