Team India Total Remuneration For T20 World Cup Matches

The Men in Blue lost the semi-finals by 10 wickets against England on Thursday and were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022. Following the loss to Pakistan, Indian players received criticism from all over the world.

In the knockout matches, Team India had a superb campaign. India's first match in the T20 World Cup was mouth-watering against Pakistan. Thanks to Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya for their amazing partnership and brilliant knocks. In the five matches, India won four, In all those matches, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav played great innings. With the bowl, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, and Hardik Pandya contributed to the team. However, it is a known fact that the team's openers failed to show their impact on the team. KL Rahul scored fifty, but not against the big teams.

In the semi-final match, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales finished the target in 17 overs without losing the wicket. The Men in Blue failed in all three departments in the semi-final match and got eliminated from the tournament. Though Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya played some magnificent shorts, their efforts got wasted.

India will get total prize money of $560,000 (INR 4.51 crore) for the T20 World Cup campaign. For winning the four Super 12 stage matches, India will receive $40,000, and $400,000 is awarded for making it into the semifinals of the tournament.

