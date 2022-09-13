Team India Squad for T20i Series Against Australia: Check Players List

India and Australia will face off in a three-match T20I series. Australia will visit India to play three Twenty20 Internationals.

The first match between India and Australia will take place on September 20. The second and third Twenty20 Internationals will be played on September 23 and 25, respectively. India's last T20I series was against Australia in December 2020. India won the three-match away series with a score of 2-1.

Following the T20I series against Australia, India will play a T20I and ODI series against South Africa. Three T20I matches will be played between India and South Africa from September 28 to October 4 and three ODI series will be played between October 6 and 11.

Also Read: Youngest World's No.1 Carlos Alcaraz US Open 2022 Winning Moments Against Casper Ruud in Men's Single Final

India squad for Australia:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah