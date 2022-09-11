Team India Squad For T20 World Cup 2022

Few teams have announced their squads for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which is slated to begin in October. Because September 16 is the deadline for announcing squads, there have been reports that the BCCI will announce the India squad on September 15.

For the showpiece event, former cricket experts and fans were reveling in their squads.

Ashish Nehra, who has worked closely with a few current players, has unveiled the 15-man team he intends to field for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Due to his dismal record after returning from injury, KL Rahul's status has been under criticism. On the other hand, Nehra supported him.

"We still have a long way to go in terms of the T20 World Cup, so I think we will see a lot from KL Rahul in the next six games," he said when asked to defend his selection.

"SKY should be in the starting lineup since it provides an option to Rishabh Pant." You can activate them—on 4 or 5." Shami and Deepak Chahar were not included in Nehar's squad:

Ashish Nehra's India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda.