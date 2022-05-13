Team India Performance at Deaflympics 2021 Day 12 in Brazil

India's winning streak continues at the ongoing Deaflympics 2022. On the 12th day, India won the silver medal in the men's tennis mixed doubles. With this India won total of 11 medals.

Prithvi Sekhar and Dhananjay Dubey won the silver medal in the tennis mixed doubles. The Indians finished second on the podium after losing the final 6(5)-7, 2-6 to Mikael Alix Laurent and Vincent Novelli of France.

Sekhar and Dubey started well in the opening set, but after the French combo pocketed it on a tie break, the Indians were out. In the semifinals, the Indians defeated Argentina's Mateo Gobbi and Nicolas Lahitte 6-4, 6-0.

This is Prithvi Sekhar's second Deaflympic medal, following his bronze medal in mixed doubles with Jafreen Shaikh in 2017. On the other hand, in Men's Discus Throw Balarm qualified for finals

