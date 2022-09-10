Team India Out Of Asia Cup 2022 Due To These Reasons

Team India is out of the Asia Cup 2022, and the men in blue will prepare for the next series against Australia, which is slated to begin on September 20.

Following India's loss at the Asia Cup 2022, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that poor team selection cost India. Virat Kohli was criticized for Team India's poor T20 World Cup performance last year as they were unable to advance to the knockout stages.

Many believe that India will dominate the Asia Cup in the UAE under Rohit Sharma's leadership but India was out of the tournament.

Aakash Chopra highlighted on his YouTube channel captaincy was not the cause in both cases. He stated that "When we lost here last year, many people blamed Virat Kohli and suggested that the captain be replaced. Even Rohit Sharma can't win here anymore. As a result, the fault lies with the team selection rather than the captain."

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI Officials Serious Over Ravindra Jadeja's Knee Injury, Reports

"India might field Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel, or Ravi Bishnoi. If you are not going to offer Hooda any overs, you must use wicket-taking bowlers and DK. There is confusion in the plans. Looking at the opponents, we make so many changes, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan have just made one change and are still in the final."