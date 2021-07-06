Team India Left in the Lurch Over Replacements After BCCI's Silence

The BCCI has been delaying a decision that has affected the Indian cricket squad for the past week. Due to Gill's injury, a spot on the bench for an opener is vacant. Another top-order batsman is required because the Indian team will be entrenched in England for the next two months, and quarantine restrictions will prevent last-minute substitutions and travel.

Due to this, Indian team manager Girish Dongre sent an email to the chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma, requesting two replacements in the Indian squad, one as a back-up after Shubman Gill's exit and another batsman.

However, the operations department has yet to respond. The BCCI, which isn't recognised for communication, seems unconcerned and hasn't felt compelled to respond to the letter.

The Indian team is nervous in England, ahead of a series that they see as one of the "final frontiers" in cricket. As per sources, "Why not just say so, even if the BCCI doesn't want to send replacements? Virat and the rest of the team will be able to focus only on the task at hand ".

For the record, the team manager's letter does not specify which cricketers should be sent as substitutes. The letter just requests replacements, and the national selectors-Sharma and his colleagues are exclusively responsible for making a decision.

Meanwhile, the Indian team management in Sri Lanka, which is managing the white-ball series with the island nation, is unsure whether Prithvi Shaw or Devdutt Padikkal will be available for the entire series or will be forced to travel to England. "Even if they don't have to travel and the BCCI isn't considering replacements for England, at least not these two names, the board can at least send a message," as per the sources.