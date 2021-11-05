Team India Gives Indian Skipper Virat His Birthday Gift

Thrilling action from Dubai, where Team India displayed a strong collective performance to defeat Scotland by a large margin.India finished the target in 6.3 overs and kept their semi-final hopes alive. With this win, India got a high run rate.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma supplied India with a solid platform at the start of the run-chase, allowing the side to record an 8-wicket victory with 13.3 overs to spare. Rahul struck a brilliant half-century in only 18 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav finished the match with a six. This victory has greatly improved India's net run rate, but the outcome of New Zealand and Afghanistan remains uncertain.

After Scotland took the opener's wickets, the birthday boy Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav came into the crease and they finished off the match.

This is quite the turnaround from India. Even if New Zealand defeats Afghanistan, it may not be enough to qualify, but Kohli's side is trying everything they can to get there. The bowlers guaranteed a nitro-boost in the net run rate, and the openers ensured that their efforts were not in vain. They went completely insane, ripping the bowling apart with relaxing, beautiful strokeplay.