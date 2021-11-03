Team India Gifts T20 World Cup Maiden Win to Fans on Diwali Eve

A great comeback by India and they got their first victory in the T20 World Cup. They cheered many Indian fans on the Diwali festival for making the semi-final hopes alive. A stellar inning from the Indian players helped to defeat Afghanistan by 66 runs.

Afghanistan lost six wickets in their run-chase of 211 runs against India in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah struck early blows, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also chipped in with wickets.

With this win, India's net run rate has turned positive. Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were on a tear today. A few smashing hits also came from Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. Once the goal was set at 210, Afghanistan seemed in danger.

They lost early wickets, and despite Gurbaz's breezy cameo, his dismissal caused a break in the action. The outcome was no longer important since it was unavoidable; it was then a battle for net run rate between the two sides.