Team India To Drop Rishabh Pant in 2023?

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is receiving treatment in Mumbai, is set to miss the majority of cricketing activity in 2023.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Pant, who luckily survived a car accident on December 30, has ruptured all three important ligaments in his right knee, two of which were just replaced during the operation on January 6, with the reconstruction of the third damaged ligament due in six weeks.

"In Pant's instance, all three ligaments in the knee - anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), and medial collateral ligament(MCL)- which are required for mobility and stability - were ripped. It is thought that in the operation done lately, both the PCL and MCL were repaired. Pant will require another surgery to rebuild his ACL, but physicians will wait at least six weeks before proceeding," according to the report.

As a result, Pant faces at least six months out of the game, which might jeopardise his prospects of being healthy and eligible for selection for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November.

Pant will miss the white-ball series against New Zealand, four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, the IPL 2023, where he is captain of the Delhi Capitals, and the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June if India wins the championship.

