Team India Cricket Schedule After T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is set to begin on October 17 in the UAE, with India playing its first match against Pakistan on October 24. Following the successful conclusion of the high-profile event, India will host New Zealand, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and South Africa.

India will face New Zealand in three T20Is and two Tests, followed by three T20Is and an ODI against the West Indies. India will play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, followed by a five-match T20I series against South Africa. The BCCI has already prepared a schedule for India's home series, which will take place in the coming months.

It should be noted that India's last international series at home was in February 2021, when England came for a test series.

India vs New Zealand

1st T20I: November 17, Jaipur

2nd T20I: November 19, Ranchi

3rd T20I: November 21, Kolkata

1st Test: November 25-29, Kanpur

2nd Test: December 03-07, Mumbai

India vs West Indies (2022)

1st ODI: February 06, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI: February 09, Jaipur

3rd ODI: February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I: February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I: February 18, Vishakhapatnam

3rd T20I:February 20, Trivandrum

India vs Sri Lanka (2022)

1st Test: February 25-01 March, Bengaluru

2nd Test: March 05-09, Mohali

1st T20I: March 13, Mohali

2nd T20I: March 15, Dharamsala

3rd T20I: March 18, Lucknow

India vs South Africa (2022)

1st T20I: June 09, Chennai

2nd T20I: June 12, Bangalore

3rd T20I: June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I: June 15, Rajkot

5th T20I: June 19, Delhi