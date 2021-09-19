Team India Cricket Schedule After T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup is set to begin on October 17 in the UAE, with India playing its first match against Pakistan on October 24. Following the successful conclusion of the high-profile event, India will host New Zealand, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and South Africa.
India will face New Zealand in three T20Is and two Tests, followed by three T20Is and an ODI against the West Indies. India will play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka, followed by a five-match T20I series against South Africa. The BCCI has already prepared a schedule for India's home series, which will take place in the coming months.
It should be noted that India's last international series at home was in February 2021, when England came for a test series.
India vs New Zealand
1st T20I: November 17, Jaipur
2nd T20I: November 19, Ranchi
3rd T20I: November 21, Kolkata
1st Test: November 25-29, Kanpur
2nd Test: December 03-07, Mumbai
India vs West Indies (2022)
1st ODI: February 06, Ahmedabad
2nd ODI: February 09, Jaipur
3rd ODI: February 12, Kolkata
1st T20I: February 15, Cuttack
2nd T20I: February 18, Vishakhapatnam
3rd T20I:February 20, Trivandrum
India vs Sri Lanka (2022)
1st Test: February 25-01 March, Bengaluru
2nd Test: March 05-09, Mohali
1st T20I: March 13, Mohali
2nd T20I: March 15, Dharamsala
3rd T20I: March 18, Lucknow
India vs South Africa (2022)
1st T20I: June 09, Chennai
2nd T20I: June 12, Bangalore
3rd T20I: June 14, Nagpur
4th T20I: June 15, Rajkot
5th T20I: June 19, Delhi