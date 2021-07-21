Team India Creates History, Proud Moment For BCCI

Indian cricket formally celebrated the day when two Indian teams competed against different opponents in different regions of the world. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team began their preparations for the England tour with a three-day first-class match in Durham versus County Select XI, while Shikhar Dhawan led the Indian ODI team in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The Indian team in England was engaged in web streaming of the youngsters in action in Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Siraj, and Axar Patel watched India against Sri Lanka 2nd ODI from Durham.

Also Read: Heated Arguments Between SriLankan Coach, Skipper Losing to India, Video Goes Viral

BCCI shared this on Instagram and captioned the image as "Team India watching Team India"

In Colombo, the young Indian side won the match by three wickets. Chasing a total of 276, the top order failed and at that moment it seemed as if the match was lost. However, Surya Kumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar led the team to clinch the series with an innings left.