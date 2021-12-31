Team India Celebratory Moments After First Test Win Against South Africa

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's off-spinner, uploaded a video of a dance celebration following India's historic victory over the South African National Cricket Team. The Virat Kohli-led Indian Cricket Team broke the Centurion record on Thursday, December 30, beating Dean Elgar's Proteas Team by 113 runs.

The Indian team dominated the encounter and beat the South African team in all categories, giving India a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal batted beautifully after winning the toss and batting first, putting on a century partnership. KL Rahul, the 'Player Of The Match,' struck a stunning century to help India reach 327 runs in the first innings.

He captioned the post as "The customary post match pictures got too boring, hence @cheteshwar_pujara decided to make it memorable by shaking a leg for the first time ever with @mohammedsirajofficial and yours truly. What a win."

