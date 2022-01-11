Move Over Vivo, it's Tata IPL 2022, Deets Inside

The Indian Premier League (IPL) title sponsorship is changed due to Vivo's desire to withdraw. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) replace the Chinese phone manufacturer Vivo with Tata.

"Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," confirmed IPL chairman Brijesh Patel. The decision was made during the IPL Governing Council (IGC) meeting on Tuesday (January 11).

The IGC has agreed to Vivo's proposal to transfer ownership rights to Tata, one of the country's largest corporations. The IPL 2022 is expected to be called the 'Tata Indian Premier League.'

Vivo acquired the league's title rights in 2018 for a hefty INR 440 crore per year. However, the Chinese smartphone put a hold on the deal following a political standoff between India and China. The rights were later transferred to Dream 11.

The initial contract ran until the 2020 season, but it was extended to 2023 due to the one-year break. The IGC determined on Tuesday that the Tata Group will step in and retain the title sponsor for the next two seasons.