Tata Advanced Systems Wins Raksha Mantri Award-2022 For Innovation at DEFEXPO-22

Gandhinagar: Tata Advanced Systems’ Advanced Loitering System (ALS-50) has been awarded the prestigious Raksha Mantri’s Awards for Excellence in Defence and Aerospace Sector 2021-22, for Innovation, in Large Scale Companies category.

The Award was handed over to Mr. Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems by Shri Rajnath Singh, Honorable Minister of Defence – Government of India at the award ceremony today at the DEFEXPO-22.

Commenting on this significant moment, Mr. Sukaran Singh, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. said, “We are very proud to have received this prestigious award for ALS 50 which is a precision guided munition, designed and manufactured in India from scratch. Developed and manufactured for the Indian armed forces, it is completely autonomous, requires minimum area to launch and needs minimum operator intervention.”

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) displayed the Advanced Loitering System (ALS 50) for the first time at the DEFEXPO-22.

TASL is producing such a system for IAF, under contract. And, it can vary the capability to address requirements for other forces in the country and for export.

