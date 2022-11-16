Tamil Nadu: Teen Female Football Player Dies Due To Medical Negligence

Tamil Nadu: Priya, a 17-year-old football player, died of organ failure on November 15. The player was hospitalised for a week at the Government Peripheral Hospital and lost her right leg owing to difficulties during surgery.

According to Health Minister Ma Subramanian "On November 7, she underwent an arthroscopic ligament repair treatment at the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar. To prevent bleeding, a compression bandage was placed. Prolonged compression bandage pressure caused a lack of blood flow to the leg, resulting in problems."

According to the minister, doctors failed to recognise the compression bandage's pressure. As a result of that, Priya was transferred to the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital (RGGGH) on November 8, where she had an amputation. While receiving treatment at RGGGH, she died on Tuesday of multiple organ failure.

The two doctors involved in the irresponsible surgery have been suspended The health minister has also stated that they will face legal action. This is a horrible event. Her loss cannot be repaid, he said.

The minister stated that the state government will grant the family a compensation of ten lakh rupees and will also provide a government job to a member of the family.

