Tamil Nadu: Kabaddi Player Dies During Match

A tragic incident happened in Tamil Nadu. A kabaddi player died during the match in Tamil Nadu's Manadikuppam hamlet near Panruti.

As per details, Vimalraj, a 22-year-old kabaddi player, was a student at a private institution in the Salem area. During the match, when Vimalraj approached the opposition team's side of the court, the opposite team's players attempted to stop him.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the opposite players encircling and dropping Vimal, during which a player's foot struck Vimal's chest.

However, Vimal was unable to get up and he was immediately took the hospital, where doctors confirmed that he died. According to reports, Vimalraj experienced a heart attack and went unconscious at the same moment. Following Vimalraj's death, the police opened an investigation.