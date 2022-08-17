Tamil Nadu Kabaddi Player Dies After He Falls On His Head Doing somersault

A Kabaddi player was injured while doing a somersault at Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, and died in the hospital after failing to react to treatment.

This incident occurred on August 8, during the Mariyamman Temple celebration in Arani Town, Thiruvannamalai District, Tamil Nadu. The Kabaddi player is identified as Vinod Kumar, 34, who attended the festival celebrations along with his team.

Vinod Kumar collapsed after the first flip while performing a somersault. "The accident during the somersault might have injured his neck and he would have had cervical spine injury, which is equivalent to a person committing suicide by hanging," Dr. Shanmugasundaram, general physician at a private medical college hospital in Chennai, told IANS.

Vinod was first sent to Arani Government Hospital for treatment. He was thereafter taken to Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. He was later shifted to Chennai Government Hospital after his condition did not improve. However, he died on Monday night, August 15, after failing to react to treatment.