Taliban Love And Support Cricket, Says Afghanistan Cricket Board

Cricket will not suffer as a result of Afghanistan's severe political changes, said the country's cricket board CEO, Hamid Shinwari, who claims the Taliban love and support the game.

According to the CEO, the cricket operations in Afghanistan will restart, Rashid Khan and others will undoubtedly participate in the IPL in the UAE.

"We don't see any cricket activities decreasing as a result of the Taliban. The Taliban love cricket. They have been there for us since the beginning. They did not interfere with our activities, "Shinwari stated.

Speaking to a news agency from Kabul, Shinwari also assured the members of the national team and their families are secure now even after the Taliban have taken control of the country.

Concerning the safety of the players, he stated, "Other than four or five players who are playing overseas, the others are all in Kabul. As I already said, they are safe and well. "

On the other hand, Sunrisers CEO, Shanmugam, announced on Monday that Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will play for Sunrisers in IPL 2021.