NALGONDA: Indian badminton player PV Sindhu visited the picturesque Nagarjuna Sagar along with her friends and family members on Sunday. The Olympic silver medallist spend quality time amid the beauty of nature. The pictures and videos from her visit has been an internet sensation.

According to media reports, after the visit Sindhu reached back to her guesthouse in Guntur and had lunch there with her family members. She returned back to Hyderabad after spending the relaxing day.

Have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, Sindhu had pulled out of the Denmark Open badminton tournament scheduled to be held in Odense from October 13 to 18. The 25-year-old reigning world champion had pulled out of the Thomas and Uber Cup Final but later decided to participate in it after Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma's request. The tournament, however, has been deferred to next year after a spate of withdrawals in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The BAI had on Tuesday written to the players who have sent their entries for the Denmark Open, stating that they would be "travelling or participating at their own responsibility due to the current pandemic" and "have to send their consent within September 17".

Though Sindhu decided against travelling to Denmark, she plans to participate in the Asia Open-I and Asia Open-II scheduled to be held in November.