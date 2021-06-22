Tajinder Singh Toor to Contest Tokyo Olympics

Tajinder Singh Toor, a shot putter, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a new national record in the Indian Grand Prix 4 in Patiala on a day when the national women's 4x100m relay team and sprinter Dutee Chand both broke national records.

With a throw of 21.49 meters, Toor beat his own National record and qualified for the Olympics. In this event, the Olympic qualifying effort is 21.10m. The previous record, again in Toor's name, was set in 2019 and stood at 20.92m.

Despite putting up a world-record effort, the women's relay team did not make it into the Olympic qualifying round.

In the three-team race, Hima Das, Dutee Chand, S Dhanalakshmi, and Archana Suseendran won in 43.37 seconds, ahead of India's 'B' team (48.02 seconds) and the Maldives (50.74).

The Indian team beat the previous record of 43.42 seconds set by Merlin K Joseph, HM Jyothi, Srabani Nanda, and Dutee in Almaty in 2016.

However, the quartet fell short of the required time of 43.05 seconds to be among the top 16 teams on the Road to Tokyo list. In the women's 4x100m relay race at the Tokyo Olympics, sixteen teams will compete.