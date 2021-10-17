T20 World Cup:Oman Beats Papua New Guinea By 10 Wickets

Oman wins the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup after defeating Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets. Oman openers Ilyas and Jatinder are off to a good start. The openers took advantage of every ball and rained down boundaries on the stadium. Without a wicket loss, the openers finished the game. Ilyas (50*) and Jatinder Singh (73*) took the game towards a win.

With bat and bowl, the Oman team displayed great action. Zeeshan Maqsood was the player of the match, who took a total of four wickets. In the 16th over, Maqssod took three wickets and collapsed the batting lineup of PNG players.

Also Read: T20 World Cup Group B: Papua New Guinea Set 130 Runs Target For Oman

Chasing a 130 target without a wicket loss, the openers opened fire on the PNG bowlers. Miss fielding and poor bowling by the team added more runs to the Oman team.

Earlier, the PNG skipper, Assad Vala, stood strong and scored 56 runs. Except for Assad and Charles Amini, no other batsman made runs on the scoreboard.