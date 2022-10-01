T20 World Cup Winner Prize Lower Than Rohit Sharma Earn IPL Earnings, Netizens Say

T20 World Cup 2022 winners will get a massive USD 1.6 million in prize money, and the runner-up team will get half of the winning team's prize money, according to the ICC. The losing semi-finalists will each get USD 400,000 from the USD 5.6 million total prize pool. The eight teams who advance to the Super 12 stage will each get USD 70,000. Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth USD 40,000.

The winner of the ICC prize money receives around Rs 13 crore in cash rewards, which is Rs 7 crore less than the winning team of the Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans, who won their first IPL title in 2022, were given Rs 20 crore. The prize money for the IPL and the T20 World Cup was being compared by Indian cricket fans. Some fans even compared the ICC T20 World Cup prize money to that of famous players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya, who earn more than that as IPL fees for playing two months for their clubs.

