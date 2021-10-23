T20 World Cup: Who Will Win in India Vs Pakistan Match, Check Prediction

India and Pakistan will face off in their opening game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In the competition, both teams are in Group 2. The match between India and Pakistan is part of the Super 12 round. The match will be held on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India won both of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches against Australia and England.

On the other side, Pakistan defeated the West Indies in the warm-up game but lost to South Africa in the other game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Records:

In the ICC T20 World Cup, both teams played five matches. India won five matches.

Recent records at Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

A total of 61 matches were played in the T20 format.

Matches won batting first-34

Matches won bowling first-26

Toss prediction:

The team that wins the toss may choose to bowl first. It is a good technique in T20Is to bowl first and then chase the goal. Many teams followed this technique in the T20 World Cup 2021 as well.

Match prediction:

India and Pakistan appear to be equal forces. They have several experienced players as well as younger players that can change the game. However, India's players may have an advantage because they have been playing in Dubai since the start of the IPL in 2021, and they will be as familiar with the circumstances as any other team. It is not a major element, but rather a comforting factor.