T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Could Make Two Changes to India Squad For Afghanistan Match
India will take on Afghanistan in their 3rd match in T20 World Cup 2021. Expectations are high from the team, who's under a lot of pressure to win this match at any cost. India has played two matches this season and lost both. One was against Pakistan by 10 wickets and another was the 8-wicket victory of the New Zealand cricket team.
Indian Captain Virat Kohli might make two changes to the Team India for the match against Afghanistan tonight.
Here's a look at India Probable Playing XI as also the Afghanistan squad for the game
Team India Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma
KL Rahul
Virat Kohli (skipper)
Suryakumar Yadav
Rishab Pant (Wicket Keeper)
Hardik Pandya or Ishaan Kishan
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravichandran Ashwin or Varun Chakravarthy
Shardul Thakur
Mohammad Shami
Jasprit Bumrah
Also Read: India Still Has A Chance to Enter T20 World Cup Semi Finals, Conditions Apply
Afghanistan Playing XI
Hazratullah Zazai
Mohammad Shahzad (wicket-keeper)
Rahmatullah Gurbaz
Asghar Afghan
Najibullah Zadran
Mohammad Nabi (Captain)
Gulbadin Naib
Rashid Khan
Karim Janat
Naveen-ul-Haq
Mujeeb ur-Rahman