T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Could Make Two Changes to India Squad For Afghanistan Match

India will take on Afghanistan in their 3rd match in T20 World Cup 2021. Expectations are high from the team, who's under a lot of pressure to win this match at any cost. India has played two matches this season and lost both. One was against Pakistan by 10 wickets and another was the 8-wicket victory of the New Zealand cricket team.

Indian Captain Virat Kohli might make two changes to the Team India for the match against Afghanistan tonight.

Here's a look at India Probable Playing XI as also the Afghanistan squad for the game

Team India Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli (skipper)

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishab Pant (Wicket Keeper)

Hardik Pandya or Ishaan Kishan

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin or Varun Chakravarthy

Shardul Thakur

Mohammad Shami

Jasprit Bumrah

Also Read: India Still Has A Chance to Enter T20 World Cup Semi Finals, Conditions Apply

Afghanistan Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai

Mohammad Shahzad (wicket-keeper)

Rahmatullah Gurbaz

Asghar Afghan

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi (Captain)

Gulbadin Naib

Rashid Khan

Karim Janat

Naveen-ul-Haq

Mujeeb ur-Rahman