T20 World Cup: Twitter Filled With Memes After Pak Loses To NZ

Nov 12, 2021, 00:15 IST
- Sakshi Post

The second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was a nail-biter. On Thursday, November 11, both sides fought tooth and nail to gain the upper hand. In the end, the Australians prevailed by five wickets with six balls remaining, headed by Aaron Finch. Pakistan won five games in a row in the Super 12 but did not advance to the elimination round.

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade are game changers in the match. After Austraila won against Pakistan Twitter is filled with memes. #fixed and #byebyePakistan is trending on Twitter

T20 World Cup 2021
T20 World Cup Semi Finals
