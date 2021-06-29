T20 World Cup Shifted To UAE, BCCI Confirms

The T20 World Cup, which was set to take place in India, has been moved to the UAE due to health concerns raised by Covid-19, according to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. This year's mega-event will take place in October and November.

"We have formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the T20 World Cup might be moved to the United Arab Emirates," Ganguly stated. "The particulars are being worked out."

Also Read: Sri Lankan Cricketers Suspended For Bio-Bubble Breach In England

The ICC has given the BCCI a four-week window to decide and advise them on whether India could host the marquee tournament due to the Covid-19 scenario in the country at the start of the month.

This came after the pandemic prompted the IPL to be postponed, with the second half taking place in the UAE from September to October.

Speaking about the tournament, Ganguly stated, "We will be able to finalise the itinerary specifics in a few days." The start date of October 17 has yet to be determined. "